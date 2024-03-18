Medical Device Testing Market To Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities To The Players During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The growing demand for domestic analysis from Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), rise in medical device technology for enhanced treatment, diagnosis, and patient monitoring, and incorporation of training programs in China, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, Peru, Russia, Vietnam, and the Philippines is significantly driving the medical device testing market growth.
The medical device market in the U.K. was valued at approximately USD 10.6 billion, in which around 2,500 small to medium-sized companies contributed their share. The country hosts a large number of multinational companies and their subsidiaries. In contrast, France accounts for over 1,300 medical device companies, of which about 88% produce entirely medical devices.
With the growing regulations and certification requirements in the EU for the development and commercialization of medical devices, the demand for testing is witnessing a slump. Manufacturers are seeking more information about the devices, infrastructure, and ability to support the testing.
As per the FDA in 2018, there have been above 80,000 incidents of medical device injury identified since 2008. Doctors have reported an observation of spinal-cord stimulators to help the patients that suffer from pain disorders. This has made spinal-cord stimulators one of the most rising products in the USD 400 billion industry. Such instances are also expected to propel the growth of the medical devices market during the forecast period.
Key Players
SGS
Eurofins Scientific
Bureau Veritas
Intertek
Elements Material Technology
Envigo
Avomeen Analytical Services
Gateway Analytical
Medistri SA
North American Science Associates
Pace Analytical Services
Key Highlights
In October 2019, TÜV SÜD, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection, and training company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NUS Centre for Additive Manufacturing at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The agreement aims to promote R&D activities in the area of 3D printed biomedical implants for clinical trials
In May 2019, Intertek, a British multinational assurance, inspection, product testing, and Certification Company, announced the expansion of its pharmaceutical services laboratory in Melbourne by acquiring a 20,000 sq. ft facility to double the footprint of its existing laboratory.
Medical Device Testing Market: Segmentation
By Service Type
Testing Services
Inspection Services
Certification Services
By Sourcing Type
In-house
Outsourced
By Technology
Active Implant Medical Device
Active Medical Device
Non-Active Medical Device
In-vitro Diagnostic Medical Device
Ophthalmic Medical Device
Orthopedic and Dental Medical Device
Vascular Medical Device
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
SAMEA
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
