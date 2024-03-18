Medical Device Testing Market To Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities To The Players During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The growing demand for domestic analysis from Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), rise in medical device technology for enhanced treatment, diagnosis, and patient monitoring, and incorporation of training programs in China, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, Peru, Russia, Vietnam, and the Philippines is significantly driving the medical device testing market growth.

The medical device market in the U.K. was valued at approximately USD 10.6 billion, in which around 2,500 small to medium-sized companies contributed their share. The country hosts a large number of multinational companies and their subsidiaries. In contrast, France accounts for over 1,300 medical device companies, of which about 88% produce entirely medical devices.

With the growing regulations and certification requirements in the EU for the development and commercialization of medical devices, the demand for testing is witnessing a slump. Manufacturers are seeking more information about the devices, infrastructure, and ability to support the testing.

As per the FDA in 2018, there have been above 80,000 incidents of medical device injury identified since 2008. Doctors have reported an observation of spinal-cord stimulators to help the patients that suffer from pain disorders. This has made spinal-cord stimulators one of the most rising products in the USD 400 billion industry. Such instances are also expected to propel the growth of the medical devices market during the forecast period.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Medical Device Testing Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Key Players



SGS

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Elements Material Technology

Envigo

Avomeen Analytical Services

Gateway Analytical

Medistri SA

North American Science Associates

Pace Analytical Services



Key Highlights



In October 2019, TÜV SÜD, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection, and training company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NUS Centre for Additive Manufacturing at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The agreement aims to promote R&D activities in the area of 3D printed biomedical implants for clinical trials

In May 2019, Intertek, a British multinational assurance, inspection, product testing, and Certification Company, announced the expansion of its pharmaceutical services laboratory in Melbourne by acquiring a 20,000 sq. ft facility to double the footprint of its existing laboratory.



Medical Device Testing Market: Segmentation

By Service Type



Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services



By Sourcing Type



In-house

Outsourced



By Technology



Active Implant Medical Device

Active Medical Device

Non-Active Medical Device

In-vitro Diagnostic Medical Device

Ophthalmic Medical Device

Orthopedic and Dental Medical Device

Vascular Medical Device



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SAMEA





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN18032024004597010339ID1107989723