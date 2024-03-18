Iranian Border Guard Killed Near Afghanistan Border

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Sistan and Baluchistan Border Guard Information Center has announced that an Iranian border guard has been killed in the Hirmand region of this province.

According to IRNA, the incident occurred on Sunday, March 17th, in the Hirmand region near the Afghanistan border by“unidentified individuals.”

The Sistan and Baluchistan Border Guard Information Center stated that the slain soldier was named Mohammad Javad Beyanati and was a border guard stationed at the station in Zabul.

Further details about this event have not yet been clarified.

Before this, border clashes occurred in the Sistan and Baluchistan provinces near the shared border between Afghanistan and Iran.

Notably, Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan provinces share borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The recent killing of an Iranian border guard in the Hirmand region raises concerns about security along Iran's borders. Such incidents not only endanger the lives of border guards but also pose threats to the stability of the area.

