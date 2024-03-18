Saudia Elevates Travel Experience With Tailored Services

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Jeddah: Saudia, the flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, continuously enhances the travel experience through a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet diverse needs. From the moment passengers make their reservations to the final assistance upon arrival, Saudia ensures a seamless journey with attention to detail, said the airline in a release.

Whether it is providing specialised meals to accommodate various dietary preferences or offering dedicated support for passengers with disabilities, every aspect of the travel experience is curated to ensure comfort and convenience for all travellers. With innovative features like the Fast Track service expediting airport procedures and a commitment to pet safety and comfort, Saudia maintains its reputation for delivering quality service at every stage of the journey, added the release.

Special meal services

Saudia provides an extensive selection of special meals to accommodate various dietary needs and preferences, ensuring a comfortable journey for all passengers, including those travelling with infants, further mentioned the airline.

Options range from low-calorie and low-salt meals to Hindu, baby food, Asian vegetarian, and Western vegetarian choices. Additionally, specialised meals tailored for passengers with disabilities, such as those with visual impairments or autism, are available.

Furthermore, for special occasions like weddings or honeymoon celebrations, Saudia offers the option to order celebration cakes on international flights, adding a touch of joy to the travel experience.

Support for passengers with disabilities

Saudia ensures a seamless travel experience for guests with disabilities. The airline's commitment includes providing complimentary wheelchair assistance upon request and specialised support tailored to individual needs, informed the airline.



Passengers can easily arrange accommodations by contacting Saudia's reservation centre, where its staff will assist with everything from boarding and seating to meal preparation onboard the aircraft.

Additionally, special counters are available at major stations to further facilitate the journey for travellers with disabilities, ensuring their comfort and convenience throughout the trip.

Fast forward with Fast Track

Passengers can fast forward with Saudia's innovative Fast Track service. Say goodbye to long waits at the airport as this new feature allows travellers to effortlessly navigate through crowded terminals, expediting their journey to the final destination, claimed the airline.



With FastTrack, passengers can bypass lengthy queues at check-in counters, security screening, and boarding gates, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

Depending on service availability at the airport, travellers may even have extra time to relax before their flight by skipping queues at security screening, noted the release.

Safe, comfy pet travel experience

Saudia warmly welcomes passengers travelling with pets, ensuring their comfort and convenience throughout the journey. The transport of domestic animals and pets is regulated to ensure compliance with international standards and the safety of the animals.

Passengers are responsible for ensuring that their pets are properly confined and accompanied by valid health and vaccination certificates.

Overall, Saudia is committed to providing a safe and comfortable travel experience for passengers and their pets, maintaining compliance with regulations and standards for the welfare of all animals transported on its flights, concluded the release.

