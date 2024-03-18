National Music & Global Culture Society Announces NMGCS IV International Composition Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The National Music & Global Culture Society, led by Honoured
Artist of Azerbaijan and laureate of international competitions,
Professor Nargiz Aliyarova, is organizing the IV International
Composition Competition from March to November.
The competition will be held with the support of the Azerbaijan
State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry, Azernews reports.
The IV International Composition Competition marks a significant
milestone as the first and only international composition
competition in the history of Azerbaijani music.
Dedicated to Azerbaijani folk songs, its aim is to showcase the
rich heritage of Azerbaijani folk art and promote its global
recognition. Composers worldwide, regardless of age, are invited to
participate. As per competition guidelines, each participant must
submit an original composition for solo instrument or small
ensemble (up to 5 instruments), based on one or several of ten (10)
pre-selected Azerbaijani folk songs.
Submissions will be evaluated by an international jury based on
audio recordings and PDF files, with each work required to
acknowledge the original source of the melody and its connection to
Azerbaijani folk art.
For detailed information and participation guidelines, visit
.
Contact: +1 202 560 0145, +994502138155. Email:
[email protected] .
Competition terms were announced on March 15, with submissions
accepted until July 1. The international jury will review entries
by July 15, and on September 18, Azerbaijan's National Music Day,
winners will be announced, and cash prizes awarded: $2,000 for 1st
place, $1,000 for 2nd place, and $500 for 3rd place.
The winning compositions will debut in September in Baku at the
International Festival named after U. Hajibeyli. On November 8,
Azerbaijan's Victory Day, the final concert of the IV International
Composition Competition will take place at Lincoln Center in New
York.
Outstanding works will be compiled into a collection, registered
in the US Library of Congress, and published in New York with
individual numbers and barcodes. Previous competitions have
garnered international participation: 51 participants from 35
countries in 2021, 35 participants from 23 countries in 2022, and
54 participants from 22 countries in 2023. Winners have represented
Azerbaijan, Great Britain, the USA, Germany, Austria, Spain,
Poland, China, Colombia, Georgia, and Ukraine.
