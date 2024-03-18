Remains Of 553 Human Corpses Found In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
So far, the remains of 553 human corpses have been found in
Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing Emil Tagiyev, head of the Special Investigation
Department of Azerbaijan's Military Prosecutor's Office, as saying
in a briefing on the mass grave discovered in Khojaly.
According to him, the remains belong to persons considered
missing in the First Garabagh War.
The head of the department noted that 3,890 Azerbaijanis went
missing from 1988 to 1994.
According to Taghiyev, 3,171 of the missing are military
personnel, and 719 are civilians.
Orkhan Rzayev, the head of the criminalistics department of the
Prosecutor General's Office, said that the human remains that were
discovered have signs of violence. He underlined that the remains
are accompanied by the facts of binding hands and hitting with
injurious objects.
MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107989645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.