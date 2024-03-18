Remains Of 553 Human Corpses Found In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

So far, the remains of 553 human corpses have been found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing Emil Tagiyev, head of the Special Investigation Department of Azerbaijan's Military Prosecutor's Office, as saying in a briefing on the mass grave discovered in Khojaly.

According to him, the remains belong to persons considered missing in the First Garabagh War.

The head of the department noted that 3,890 Azerbaijanis went missing from 1988 to 1994.

According to Taghiyev, 3,171 of the missing are military personnel, and 719 are civilians.

Orkhan Rzayev, the head of the criminalistics department of the Prosecutor General's Office, said that the human remains that were discovered have signs of violence. He underlined that the remains are accompanied by the facts of binding hands and hitting with injurious objects.