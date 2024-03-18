President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Vladimir Putin On Occasion Of His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 18, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, made a phone call to the President of the Russian
Federation, Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his
victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his
presidential endeavors for the development and prosperity of the
country.
Vladimir Putin thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his
attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, they expressed confidence that
the alliance and strategic partnership between the two countries
would continue to strengthen and exchanged views on the prospects
for cooperation.
