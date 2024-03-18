               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Vladimir Putin On Occasion Of His Victory In Election


3/18/2024 6:09:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 18, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, made a phone call to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his presidential endeavors for the development and prosperity of the country.

Vladimir Putin thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they expressed confidence that the alliance and strategic partnership between the two countries would continue to strengthen and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107989643

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search