Uneecops Officially Certified Great Place To Work

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Uneecops has achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) India certification for 2024-2025. While our team has long known (and shown) this, official recognition is a thrill beyond words.



And, it's our first in our first attempt, so it's more special (and so, excuse our extra cheesy zeal)



Clearing the air on why GPTW brings us global work culture recognition



The Great Place to Work Institute defines a 'great workplace' as one where employees trust their leaders, take pride in their work, and enjoy the camaraderie of their colleagues.



GPTW evaluates companies based on their commitment to fair treatment. They assess how well companies create positive experiences for employees, irrespective of race, age, gender, or any other aspect of role or identity.



On Uneecopsï¿1⁄2 Great Glory



This is a massive milestone for Uneecops as it is our first participation in the Great Place to Workï¿1⁄2 India assessment. With 86% of our team members agreeing with our fantastic culture, weï¿1⁄2re humbled by our journey and mindful of the ongoing work needed to maintain our 'Great' status.



Our Great Secret ..



We go beyond compensation, valuing the unique perspectives and ideas our employees bring. At Uneecops, commit to letting employees be themselves, fostering open conversations and authenticity. By fostering an inclusive culture where everyone feels respected and heard, weï¿1⁄2ve created a community where people choose to stay and thrive.



To learn more about our story, dive deeper and if youï¿1⁄2re motivated to join us, visit our Careers page here.



P.S. Before you go, hip hip hooray with us and raise a toast to celebrate!



