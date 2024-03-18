Punyam Launches Carbon Footprint And ISO 14064 GHG Accounting And Certification Consultancy To Accelerate Net Zero Goals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam, a pioneering consultancy company specializing in ISO system certifications and sustainable solutions for a wide spectrum of businesses, proudly announces the launch of its ISO 14064 certification consultancy services to help organizations quantify and report their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and get their GHG statements and reports verified through globally recognized and accredited agencies. Globally or leading multinational companies are aiming for them self and their vendors to establish management system on carbon footprint and calculation of Carbon dioxide emission through their processes and products in manufacturing cycle and reporting of the same. With the help of scientific approach companies should establish short term; medium term and long-term goals and well establish plans and a firm commitment to combatting climate change and aiding organizations in their journey towards net zero emissions, Punyam is poised to revolutionize the landscape of carbon neutrality strategies and helps industry in sustainable growth with better GHG implementation.



Punyam is a reputable carbon footprint consultant in India with a history of offering precise services to assist businesses of all shapes and sizes with certification and carbon footprint assessment. As the world faces unprecedented environmental challenges, the imperative to reduce carbon footprints and achieve carbon neutrality has never been more pressing. The first concrete step that organizations need to take is to quantify their carbon and other GHG emissions and achieve ISO 14064 certification on their verified GHG statement. Recognizing this urgency, Punyam leverages its expertise and experience to provide comprehensive ISO 14064 consultancy services tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across diverse sectors.



ISO 14064, the internationally recognized standard for quantifying and reporting greenhouse gas emissions and removals, serves as a vital framework for organizations and projects striving to measure, manage, and mitigate their carbon emissions. Through meticulous guidance and strategic support, Punyam empowers clients to navigate the complexities of carbon accounting with precision and efficiency.



Central to Punyam's ISO 14064 consultancy services is the concept of GHG emissions and carbon credits, a cornerstone of sustainable development initiatives worldwide. By assisting clients in understanding, accounting, and reporting GHG emissions, Punyam facilitates the transition towards a low-carbon economy while fostering financial incentives for emission reduction projects.



"At Punyam, we are dedicated to driving tangible progress towards a sustainable future," remarked Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Director and CEO at Punyam. "Our ISO 14064 consultancy service epitomizes our unwavering commitment to supporting organizations in achieving their net zero ambitions and also a competitive edge in global market,ï¿1⁄2 he added.



With the help of ISO 14064 certification consultancy services underscores Punyam's ongoing mission to catalyze positive change and inspire a global paradigm shift towards sustainability. By harnessing the power of innovation and collaboration, Punyam empowers businesses to embrace responsible practices that benefit both the planet and the business itself. The ISO 14064 certification consultancy will enable them to account for and verify their GHG emissions to reduce their carbon footprint. Eventually, it will allow them to take part in emission trading schemes also.



Punyam is a leading ISO and various other management systems certification consultancy firm specializing in sustainable solutions, committed to driving environmental progress and fostering a more resilient future for generations to come. In its ISO 14064 GHG accounting and certification consultancy, experts at Punyam conduct a micro-level survey of carbon emissions from each and every department and processes of the organization, including all potential sources of carbon emissions due to companyï¿1⁄2s products, services and processes. They guide and support the client right from identifying GHG inventories, measuring and calculating GHG emissions, to preparing GHG statement and report for verification and validation, till ISO 14064 GHG certification for their organization or project, in accordance with ISO 14064-1:2018 (for organizations) or ISO 14064-2:2019 (for projects), as applicable.



For more information about Punyam's ISO 14064 GHG accounting and certification consultancy services and to schedule a consultation, please visit or email to ....



For more details about punyam and its services, please visit:



About Punyam

One of the top providers of ISO and other management system certification consulting services in India is Punyam. It offers advice on documentation, training, system implementation, and certification for all major national and international management system standards, such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO 50001, BRC food, BRC IoP, IFS, API, SEDEX Certification, FSSC 22000, RC 14001, Six Sigma, and (5S), among others. Organisations in the manufacturing and service sectors, such as those in the food, pharmaceutical, construction, IT, healthcare, hotel and tourism, calibration and testing laboratories, education, automotive, oil and petrochemical, power, textile, and many more sectors, can benefit from our ISO certification consulting and other services.





User :- Punyam Global Manager Group

Email :...

Mobile:- 7929795322

Url :-