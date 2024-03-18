Infinity Learn By Sri Chaitanya Brings Kotaâ€Tms Top-Notch Education In Lucknow

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, 18 March 2024: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India\'s only Hybrid Learning platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale, is excited to announce that its Lucknow Test Prep Centre is being transformed into a robust engine designed to produce national toppers. This transformation comes as the team welcomes former faculty members from Kota and Resonance Lucknow. This strategic initiative by the hybrid learning platform aims to provide ambitious learners with access to top-class test preparation for IIT-JEE, NEET and CUET from the comfort of their homes.



This strategic move by Infinity Learn brings a wealth of expert faculty to its Lucknow Test Prep Centre, not only bolstering its faculty team but also fortifying its presence in Northern India. This step propels the organization forward in its mission to nurture achievers in Lucknow.



This tactical initiative is perfectly aligned with Infinity Learn\'s aim of emerging as the foremost leader in empowering learners to secure admissions in Tier 1 colleges by 2027. By leveraging on the extensive expertise and resources brought in by these faculty members, Infinity Learn is positioned to offer unparalleled educational services to learners in Lucknow. With an illustrious track record of producing top performers in JEE Main & Advanced examinations, the faculty boasts over 20 years of teaching experience in their respective fields. The team includes distinguished educators such as Mr. Vijay Kumar Bhatt (Mathematics), Mr. Alok Awasthi (Chemistry), Mr. Rahul Srivastava (Physics), and Mr. Ratnesh Mishra (Mathematics), whose expertise will enhance the academic journey of learners at Infinity Learn, all without the necessity of relocating to Kota.



Building upon this critical development, Infinity Learn\'s Lucknow Test Prep Centre will be rolling out specialized programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of learners. The upcoming offerings include:



- Fresh batches for two-year learners, scheduled to commence in the first week of April 2024.



- Bridge Course, set to commence on March 20th, 2024, will facilitate a seamless transition from 10th to 11th grade by addressing any academic gaps learners may have.



Sushma Boppana, Co-founder of Infinity Learn and Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Group, said, \"I am thrilled about the new faculty team joining us, as it represents a significant step towards becoming the torchbearer of Infinity Learn\'s commitment to academic excellence. As evidenced by our performance in the JEE Main 2024, Session 1 examination, where over 20% of our enrolled learners are set to qualify for JEE Advanced, the addition of new faculty members with fresh energy and excellent experience reaffirms our dedication to our learners\' success. This strategic move instills confidence in me that more achievers will be nurtured, thereby enriching the educational landscape in Lucknow.\"



Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO of Infinity Learn, remarked, \"Now, no learner will have to endure the upheaval of leaving their homes and traveling to Kota for quality test preparation for IIT-JEE, NEET, and CUET, as we bring the same caliber of education to their doorstep. The addition of this set of expert faculty marks a pivotal moment for Infinity Learn as we reinforce our mission of \'Baccha Seekha ki Nahi\'. By enlisting top-class faculty for ambitious learners in our Lucknow Test Prep Centre, we are dedicated to cultivating high achievers without compromising on the support and proximity of parents.\"



With the addition of ex-Kota and ex-Resonance Lucknow faculty, Infinity Learn reaffirms its commitment to providing educational opportunities and nurturing the academic potential of learners in Lucknow. This move not only strengthens Infinity Learn\'s position in the Northern part of the country but also underscores its dedication to delivering quality education, leveraging the 39-year legacy of Sri Chaitanya\'s pedagogy.





About Infinity Learn:



Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is India\'s only Hybrid Learning platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale. Serving a community of over 7 million registered users, with over 750K actively subscribing for premium content, our primary mission is to nurture and elevate every learner\'s potential. Our platform is rich with diverse study resources, including an extensive collection of questions and intuitive learning tools tailored to modern educational needs.



At the heart of Infinity Learn lies a dual commitment: firstly, to our vast learner base, ensuring they always have access to quality content that propels their academic and personal growth, and secondly, to our dedicated team, whose continuous efforts and innovations lay the groundwork for our success. Our overarching vision? Simplify and amplify the learning experience, making education both accessible and affordable for all.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shagun Pahwa

Email :...