India Can Create More Jobs In Esports, Game Development: CII

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, March 18 (IANS) Even as India's gaming sector is poised for significant growth, more jobs can be created in the country in the esports and game development industry, according to experts at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“India has immense potential to forge new pathways in intellectual property, paving the way for the creation of more jobs in esports and game development,” R. Dinesh, President of CII, at the recently concluded India Gaming Show held in Pune.

Dinesh emphasised the significance of this burgeoning sector, projecting exponential growth in the years ahead. He underscored the transformative journey of the video game and Esports sector, asserting its increasing prominence on both national and international fronts.

The sixth edition of the India Gaming Show boasted participation from over 70 exhibitors representing 10 countries, with Indonesia making its debut as the guest country.

While currently commanding a market share of under 1 per cent, India's gaming sector holds immense potential for expansion, fueled by prevailing trends in PC, mobile, and console gaming.

Dinesh said India has“the unique opportunity to spearhead the development of tailor-made games, ensuring both global and domestic products attain global recognition.”

Importantly, the rising sector requires a responsible policy framework, said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII.

He emphasised the importance of“socialising responsible gaming practices to educate the populace and promote ethical usage.”

Banerjee also highlighted the significance of innovation and skill development in the industry for enhancing the pool of available talent and significantly improving the demographics, leading to a 49 per cent increase in the number of women in the sector.