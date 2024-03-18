Dental 3D Scanners Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “ Dental 3D Scanners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global dental 3D scanners market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the dental 3D scanners market ?

The global dental 3D scanners market size reached US$

519.3

Million in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$

1,094.9

Million by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

8.64% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Dental 3D Scanners Industry:

Rapid Technological Advancements and Innovation:

The rapid technological advancements and continuous innovation, boosting the development of high-resolution and accurate three-dimensional (3D) images of patients' dentition, is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. In line with this, the growing application of dental 3D scanners in applications such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, and implantology is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the rising innovations like intraoral 3D scanners that offer dentists real-time view, enabling precise measurements and improving the quality of dental care, are stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the increasing integration of advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to enhance the diagnostic capabilities and efficiency of the devices is boosting the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry:

The escalating demand for cosmetic dentistry is a major factor fueling the market growth. In line with this, the growing awareness about oral hygiene and increasing emphasis on aesthetic appearances, encouraging individuals to adopt cosmetic dental procedures such as veneers, crowns, bonding, and orthodontic treatments, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of dental 3D scanners to provide dentists with detailed 3D images to plan and execute treatments with precision while enhancing the overall treatment outcomes is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Additionally, they allow for the customization of dental restorations to ensure a perfect fit and natural appearance. Besides this, the burgeoning demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures, coupled with the patients' rising expectations for high-quality results, is fostering the market growth.

Growing Awareness and Expenditure on Dental Healthcare:

The growing awareness among individuals regarding oral healthcare and the subsequent increase in dental healthcare expenditure is positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, the rising inclination towards regular dental check-ups and treatments, driving the demand for advanced diagnostic tools like 3D dental scanners, is enhancing the market growth. Moreover, the rising disposable incomes and the willingness to spend on advanced healthcare solutions are also contributing to the market growth. Along with this, the introduction of dental health initiatives by governments and healthcare organizations to increase public awareness and facilitate the adoption of advanced dental technologies is supporting the market growth.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the dental 3D scanners industry?

The ongoing shift towards digital dentistry as dental professionals adopt digital workflows that incorporate 3D scanning, digital impressions, and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems is providing an impetus to the market growth. In addition to this, the heightened penetration of dental insurance and the growing focus on aesthetic dentistry, facilitating the adoption of advanced dental technologies, is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the rising number of dental professionals and clinics embracing modern technologies, are driving the market growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Desktop Or Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners

Intraoral 3D Dental Scanners Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT)

Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners represented the largest segment due to their widespread adoption in dental laboratories and clinics for their high precision, efficiency, and ability to handle complex scans.

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals Dental Clinics

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share as they invest in advance dental imaging technologies, including 3D dental scanners, to provide comprehensive dental care, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and improve treatment outcomes.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the dental 3D scanners market is attributed to the region's high adoption of advanced dental technologies, well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in dental care, and the presence of key market players.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



3Shape A/S

AGE Solutions S.r.l.

Align Technology, Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

Carestream Dental LLC

Condor Technologies NV

Densys Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals Group)

Planmeca Oy

Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Straumann Holding AG

