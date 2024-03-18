Jordan Post Introduces New Series Of Commemorative Stamps

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) -- Jordan Post has published a fresh collection of commemorative stamps for the year 2024, set to be made available to the public starting Tuesday.In an official announcement on Monday, Jordan Post revealed that the new series is titled "Coexistence Among Religions in Jordan." Consisting of four distinct stamps, each valued at 50 piasters, the complete set is priced at 2 dinars. Additionally, collectors have the option to purchase a first-day cover featuring the stamps affixed, available for 2.50 dinars.For collectors and enthusiasts eager to acquire these stamps and accompanying materials, Jordan Post has designated the Stamp Collectors Department at their main office located in Al-Muqabalain, adjacent to the Radio and Television building.Moreover, the stamps will be accessible at various branches of the Central Post Office Directorate, including Jabal Amman, Luweibdeh, Downtown, Abdali, as well as in Irbid, Madaba, Aqaba, Jerash, Petra, Karak, Salt, Mahes, and Al-Fuheis.