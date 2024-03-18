Exicom And Delhi Toofans Team Up For Rupay Prime Volley Season 3

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi/Gurugram, 18th March 2024: Exicom, a leader in the EV charging ecosystem, today announced its partnership with the Delhi Toofans volleyball franchise, for the highly anticipated Season 3 of RuPay Prime Volleyball League 2024. Through this partnership, Exicom logo will proudly feature on the Delhi Toofans team jerseys, marking Exicom's commitment as an Associate Sponsor for the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. This collaboration embodies our shared spirit of resilience and excellence.



RuPay Prime Volleyball League, Season 3, a premier volleyball tournament known for its thrilling matches and fervent fan base, is captivating the audiences between 15th February and 21st March. Exicom stands ready to champion emerging talents, embodying the ethos that resonates deeply within our team. Through this partnership, Exicom not only supports the essence of high-level competitive sports but also proudly mirrors the core values of transparency, agility, customer focus, and innovation found within its own ranks. Just as athletes demonstrate transparency by communicating openly with teammates and coaches, agility by adapting to changing game situations, customer centricity by prioritizing team success, ownership by taking responsibility for their performance, and innovation by constantly seeking new strategies to win, each Exicom employee embodies these values daily. This partnership underscores the companyâ€TMs commitment to fostering a collaborative, energized, and forward-thinking culture where every employee contributes to its collective success.



Commenting on this collaboration, Anant Nahata, MD and CEO, Exicom, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with the Delhi Toofans Team. We strongly believe in the power of sports as a great unifier along with community and character builder. Exicom is committed to fostering initiatives that resonate with our values of community development, thereby contributing towards building a resilient nation".

Delhi Toofans is the 9th franchise to join the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. The Delhi Toofans have already assembled a strong squad after the recent auctions. Delhi Toofans Team shares Exicom's vision of driving positive change through sports. Delhi Toofans Team, remarked, "We are delighted to welcome Exicom as our partner for RuPay Prime Volleyball League Season 3. This collaboration represents a convergence of shared values and aspirations. Together, we strive to inspire athletes and fans alike while advocating for a greener, more sustainable future."



The partnership between Exicom and the Delhi Toofans Team is a testament of collective commitment to promoting sports, sustainability, and social responsibility. Through initiatives like RuPay Prime Volleyball League, Season 3, they aim to inspire individuals and communities to embrace a healthier, more environmentally conscious lifestyle.





About Exicom:



Exicom is an Indian power management solutions company from India supplying EV charging solutions in over 10 countries. Exicom is now making inroads in Europe, the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Middle East. Exicomâ€TMs product range spans from 3.3kW to 360kW, supported by three manufacturing units, two in-house R&D facilities, and a wide service network.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shristy Sonal

Email :...