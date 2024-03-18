Ganesh Jivani Conferred With The Prestigious Geoâ€Tms Leadership Excellence Award 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gujarat Employerâ€TMs Organization (GEO) has conferred the Excellence in Leadership award upon Ganesh Jivani at the award ceremony held at the Gaekwad Baroda Golf Club, Vadodara on 15th March 2024. The winners were selected after a thorough evaluation of applications and presentations to the jury followed by questions.



Sharing his perspective on this recognition, Ganesh Jivani, said, â€œIt is indeed an honor to win this prestigious award and I thank GEO, Vadodara for choosing me for this recognition. Matrix is on a mission to build world-class high-performance technology solutions and offer them to the entire world. I am humbled by this award and it motivates me to work harder on this journey.â€





About Matrix



Established in 1991, Matrix stands as a leading provider of Security and Telecom solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. Driven by technology and guided by a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, our organization remains at the forefront of innovation in the ever-evolving Security and Telecom industries.



With nearly 40% of our workforce dedicated to pioneering new products, Matrix has introduced cutting-edge solutions such as Video Surveillance Systems (Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders, and IP Cameras), Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems, and Telecom Solutions (Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP, GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints). These solutions are not only feature-rich and reliable but also adhere to stringent international standards.



Spanning across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, our global presence is bolstered by a network of over 4,000 channel partners. This extensive reach ensures that Matrix products meet the diverse needs of our customers, delivering unmatched reliability and durability.



In our pursuit of excellence, Matrix proudly holds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and 9001:2015 certifications, setting the benchmark for quality management standards. Additionally, our dedication to indigenous research and development and manufacturing has been recognized through prestigious accolades such as the ZED Quality Certification and DSIR Certification.



Trusted by customers across a spectrum of industries, Matrix continues to earn admiration for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

