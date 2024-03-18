Czech Republic Not Recognizing Russian Pseudo-Elections In Occupied Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech Republic does not recognize the legitimacy of Russian presidential pseudo-elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories and says they were not conducted in a democratic and transparent manner.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic insists that the presidential elections held in Russia from 15th to 17th March 2024 were not conducted in a transparent and democratic manner," the statement said.

The ministry recalled that the so-called elections took place during the ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and in a context of systematic suppression of Russian civil society, independent media and any semblance of opposition.

Several presidential candidates, particularly those who oppose the aggression against Ukraine, have been prevented from running in the elections. Russian citizens have not had access to full and independent information, nor have they been able to vote for candidates who oppose the current regime. Once again, the Russian authorities did not allow the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission to monitor the voting process.

"Russia also organized voting in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Czechia does not recognize the holding of this illegitimate electoral farce in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and in the city of Sevastopol and parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine. The occupation of these aforementioned territories constitutes a violation of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine under the UN Charter and the principles of international law. Russia's aim is once again to legalize the results of its aggressive policy towards Ukraine. In doing so, it is repeatedly violating international law by encroaching on the sovereignty of foreign states," the statement said.

Prague believes that Russian citizens should have the right to choose their leadership in genuinely free and democratic elections.

Pseudo-elections in the Russian Federation were held on March 15-17.

Photo: ©MZV ČR/MFA CZ