Enemy Drone Attack Damages Private Industrial Facilities In Kirovohrad Region

A Russian drone attack has damaged private industrial facilities and residential buildings in the Oleksandriia district, Kirovohrad region.

The Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Russian troops again carried out a large-scale drone attack in several waves. Ukraine's air defense units conducted intensive combat work to shoot down Shahed drones that were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area. The drones performed complex maneuvers, changing the directions of movement along the route.

One Shahed-131/136 drone was shot down in the Zaporizhzhia region and two in the Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Oleksandriia district, the drone attack damaged private industrial facilities and residential buildings. The blast waves broke the glazing, and drone debris hit the roofs. There was no information about casualties.

On the night of March 17 to 18, Ukrainian air defenses downed 17 out of 22 Russian attack drones.