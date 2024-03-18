Azercell Launches Create The Future With Your Own Hands Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Azercell launches a project titled Create the Future with Your
Own Hands, Azernews reports.
According to Azernews, the first training within the project
took place at the Women's Penitentiary Institution.
Azercell and "Ümidli Gələcək" Public Union conducted training
sessions at the Women's Penitentiary Institution No. 4 of the
Ministry of Justice. The training, supported by the Penitentiary
Service, was attended by nearly 100 women. Experts from the
Azercell Academy spoke about topics such as soft skills including
internal motivation, communication, empathy, emotional
intelligence, and new job opportunities, and answered questions
from the inmates main objective of the training was the
reintegration of women into society after their release,
facilitating their return to the workforce, and improving their
opportunities for career development.
Participants were also informed about the Women's Hotline
service. They were suggested to use and take advantage of this
service in the future.
The main goal of the Women's Hotline, which is initiated and
supported by Azercell, is to promote effective psychological,
emotional, and social support for women and to assist in the
rehabilitation and reintegration of victims of violence into
society. For this purpose, they are referred to legal clinics,
rehabilitation centres, shelters, and NGOs providing legal aid.
The Women's Hotline, which operates 24/7, can be reached by
dialling the short number 116111, or by addressing through Facebook
and Instagram, and live chatting on the website of the Public
Union.
MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107989348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.