Former IDP: I Will Kiss The Ground As Soon As I Arrive In Fuzuli

"We have been waiting for this day for more than thirty years.
It was my greatest wish to return to my native village. I am very
happy. May God give long life to everyone who worked in this work,"
a former IDP who is on the way to Fuzuli said in an interview with
local media outlets.
Azernews reports another group of former IDPs,
made up of 34 families or 123 people, left the Garadagh district of
Baku for Fuzuli on March 18. Gulnara Ismayilova is one of them. She
said that she would kiss the ground as soon as she reached
Fuzuli.
"As soon as I get home, I will kiss the ground, and then I will
read Asaf Zeynalli's novel My Country. If you see such beauty and
greatness in this country, how can you not be happy and read it?!"
she said. Gulnara Ismayilova thanked the head of our state, wished
health to the veterans, mercy to the martyrs, and patience to their
families.
Another former IDP, Raguf Jannetaliyev, said that he is very
happy to return to his hometown.
"I was a child when I left there; now I am returning with my
children. Every place is indeed a part of the motherland. But
memories attract people. I am going towards my memories - my
childhood," he said.
The resident of Fuzuli expressed his gratitude to those who made
this day possible for them: "May Allah give long life to President
Ilham Aliyev, who fulfils our hopes, and good health to our
veterans. May the souls of our martyrs be happy!"
Almaz Jafarova is among the people who are returning to Fuzuli.
She said that they are returning to the homeland, and she is also
experiencing the joy of this return.
"It is a pity that my father did not see these days. He died
longing for his homeland. However, it is nice that today we, who
are his relics, are returning to our native land," she said.
She noted that one of her biggest dreams was to celebrate the
Nowruz holiday in Fuzuli. Now her dream is coming true.
Wishing Allah's mercy to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives
for Azerbaijan, the resident of Fuzuli expressed her gratitude to
the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for returning to their homeland.
