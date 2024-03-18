10Th Bahar Youth Festival Hosted At ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Bahar Youth Festival has been held at ADA University for the 10th year, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of collaboration between the ADA University Foundation and Coca-Cola company, this festival has become a tradition of ADA University.

The 10th Bahar Youth Festival held on March 15 brought together local and foreign students, professors and staff, adhering to its tradition.

An exhibition devoted to spring and consisting of the national costumes and examples of different carpet schools of Azerbaijan was organized at the Festival celebrating the arrival of spring. The participants of the event also had a fun time under the sound of music, with the performance of DJ China and surprise guest Sultan Huseyn on drums.

What made the event even more memorable was the dancing and performances of ADA University students and employees on stage and the evaluation of the khonchas presented within the "Best Khoncha" competition. Various prizes were presented to the participants who won the competition.

The stage performances of the dance and music groups of the staff of ADA University made the day even more memorable. Besides, participation in different rituals organized in the festival area and derived from the ancient traditions of Novruz holiday aroused great the interest.

It should be noted that the Bahar Youth Festival organized jointly with the Coca-Cola company is one of the successful examples of University-private sector partnership.

