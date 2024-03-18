10Th Bahar Youth Festival Hosted At ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Bahar Youth Festival has been held at ADA University for the
10th year, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of collaboration between the ADA University
Foundation and Coca-Cola company, this festival has become a
tradition of ADA University.
The 10th Bahar Youth Festival held on March 15 brought together
local and foreign students, professors and staff, adhering to its
tradition.
An exhibition devoted to spring and consisting of the national
costumes and examples of different carpet schools of Azerbaijan was
organized at the Festival celebrating the arrival of spring. The
participants of the event also had a fun time under the sound of
music, with the performance of DJ China and surprise guest Sultan
Huseyn on drums.
What made the event even more memorable was the dancing and
performances of ADA University students and employees on stage and
the evaluation of the khonchas presented within the "Best Khoncha"
competition. Various prizes were presented to the participants who
won the competition.
The stage performances of the dance and music groups of the
staff of ADA University made the day even more memorable. Besides,
participation in different rituals organized in the festival area
and derived from the ancient traditions of Novruz holiday aroused
great the interest.
It should be noted that the Bahar Youth Festival organized
jointly with the Coca-Cola company is one of the successful
examples of University-private sector partnership.
