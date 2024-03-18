Hikmat Hajiyev Meets With Pakistan's Ambassador To China In Beijing

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Assistant of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Head of
the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential
Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Ambassador Khalil Hashmi,
the Ambassador of Pakistan to China in Beijing, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Hajiyev
on his official X account.
The post reads that Hikmet Hajiyev offered congratulations on
the national day celebrations of Pakistan and reiterated stronger
bonds of friendship and ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.
