               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hikmat Hajiyev Meets With Pakistan's Ambassador To China In Beijing


3/18/2024 5:08:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Assistant of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, the Ambassador of Pakistan to China in Beijing, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Hajiyev on his official X account.

The post reads that Hikmet Hajiyev offered congratulations on the national day celebrations of Pakistan and reiterated stronger bonds of friendship and ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107989344

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search