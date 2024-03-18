President Ilham Aliyev Lit Novruz Bonfire In City Of Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has lit the
Novruz bonfire in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.
The head of state congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the
occasion of the Novruz holiday.
