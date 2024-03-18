CBK: USD Stabilizes At KD 0.307, EUR At KD 0.334

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 18 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of US Dollar stabilized on Monday against the Kuwaiti Dinar at KD 0.307 as did the Euro at KD 0.334 compared to yesterday's rates, said Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).

CBK indicated in its daily bulletin that the Pound Sterling stabilized at KD 0.391 and the Swiss Franc at 0.347 percent, while the Japanese Yen remained at KD 0.002 (end)

nwf













MENAFN18032024000071011013ID1107989316