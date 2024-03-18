Blinken: US Will Always Work With Seoul Against Pyeongyang Provocations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 18 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the US would always work with South Korea to firmly respond to North Korea's provocations, according to Seoul's presidential office, after Pyongyang fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles earlier in the day, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Blinken made the remark during a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the third Summit for Democracy hosted by South Korea this week.

"Secretary Blinken said the US will always be with South Korea to respond firmly to North Korea's provocations and for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the presidential office said in a press release.

The top US diplomat called for continuing close coordination and communication between the allies, while further strengthening their "extended deterrence," the US commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.

Blinken's comment came hours after North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan).

Yoon welcomed Blinken to Seoul, saying the recent flurry of senior-level exchanges shows the strength of the alliance, which has evolved into a "global comprehensive strategic alliance."

He also called for working closely together to leave behind a "better democracy" for future generations in line with this week's summit's theme, "Democracy for Future Generations," noting the alliance is stronger because the two countries share a belief in liberal democracy.

Meanwhile, at the ministerial conference of the Summit for Democracy forum, Blinken highlighted the importance of making technological advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation in a way that will "safeguard" the democratic principles against attempts by authoritarian states to erode democracy.

"Revitalizing democracy will require us to shape a technological future that's inclusive, rights-respecting, directed at driving progress in people's lives, as authoritarian and repressive regimes deploy technologies to undermine democracy and human rights," he said in the opening remarks.

Co-hosted by South Korea, Britain, the US and Ecuador, the ministerial conference brought together top government delegations from some 30 countries on the first day of the three-day gathering.

The Summit for Democracy is a multination forum led by the US to strengthen solidarity and reinforce the democratic bloc with like-minded countries in the face of various challenges posed by a rise in authoritarianism. (end)

