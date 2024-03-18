Kuwait Amir Congratulates Russian Pres. On Election Win

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulation to Russian President Vladimar Putin on winning the presidential elections. His Highness the Amir wished the President good health and success, and further progress in the relations between the two countries. (end) mtm

