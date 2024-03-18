Kuwait PM Congratulates Russian Pres. On Election Win

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to President of Russia Vladimir Putin on winning the presidential elections (end) mtm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.