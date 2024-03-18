ABL Diagnostics Appoints PALEX To Offer NGS Genotyping Applications & Sanger To Microbiology Laboratories In Spain.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”) , a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is announcing today the execution of a distribution agreement conferring to PALEX ( ) the rights to offer ABL Diagnostics products to laboratories in Spain.

The collaboration will be carried out through a close partnership with ABL TherapyEdge SL Spain (an affiliate of ABL Diagnostics). The technical and commercial teams of both companies will be striving to optimize user experience for laboratories willing to implement ABL Diagnostics kits or software in Spain.

As an experienced partner with more than 65 years of experience in the health sector, Palex will be able to offer end-to-end solutions on the basis of innovation NGS systems but also able to propose ABL Diagnostics products to laboratories using alternative sequencing techniques like Sanger.

“Spain is the country where our DeepChek® technology started thanks to important collaboration with key opinion leaders, industry and national institutions like CDTI. This new partnership with Palex will strengthen our presence and will be a clear asset for laboratories interested in accessing our innovative technology” said Ronan Boulme, ABL Diagnostics GRC Director .

“Being able to offer sequencing-based solutions to Microbiology laboratories has become a priority since COVID-19. Through its network of suppliers, Palex can offer End-to-End solutions to hospitals & laboratories involved in infectious diseases management. This collaboration with ABL Diagnostics and its Spanish affiliate is a strategic asset for the company, we are proud to join forces and ne able to spread the DeepChek® technology in Spain” added Jaune Clariana, in Vitro diagnostic Manager at PALEX.

The detailed terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek® (a very sensitive, robust and sustainable technology allowing precise identification of relevant genomic variations like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), amino-acid mutations, quasispecies like variants of concern, already published or which will be discovered in the future, with known impact on disease prognosis, drug efficacy, pathogen activity...).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with CE-IVD marked target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with disruptive Whole Genome Kits), on SARS-CoV-2 (with a CE-IVD marked Whole Genome assay), on Tuberculosis (with a CE-IVD marked multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets. Please consult ABL Diagnostics team for further information about registration status of the ABL Diagnostics' products in your territory.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures, and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an CE-marked Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

For further information, please visit

ABOUT PALEX

For over 65 years, PALEX has developed solutions that have made significant advancements in various areas or the healthcare field, thanks to a philosophy of continuous improvement through innovation. Palex counts with the support of Apax Partners since 2023 and Fremman Capital since 2021.

At PALEX, technology is applied to the field of health to enhance life and well-being. Constant innovation offers solutions that aid in refining the diagnosis of diseases, their treatment and patient monitoring.

To accomplish this, PALEX must grasp the reality faced by healthcare professionals globally in hospitals, medical centres and research facilities. PALEX enable technological innovation to introduce new solutions to the healthcare sector by tailoring technological advancements to the actual conditions of each hospital, service and professional.

The pillars of PALEX are: first, to identify and evaluate technological innovations that can advance healthcare. Secondly, to create a tailor-made solution. Third, to provide day-to-day support and proximity to ensure the implementation of solutions and their continuous improvement.

The Palex Group introduced the first "Shiley" pivoting disc heart valve in 1969. In 1973 PALEX contributed decisively with products and services to the development of the hemodialysis in Spain by being the first Spanish company to manufacture dialysis concentrates.

In 1985 PALEX was the first company to introduce to the market (through the PATS software) a system for patient monitoring and in 1988, started to market the Jarvik® artificial heart and two years after started the promotion of autotransfusion in routine vascular procedures.

In 1999 PALEX formed the Key Accounts Division with the –at that time– innovative goal of concluding one-stop service agreements with leading hospitals, offering Advanced Hospital Solutions managed by a team of specialists.

In 2005 PALEX installed the first da Vinci® surgical robot in Spain. In 2007, launched the Berlin Heart and implanted the INCOR® mechanical ventricular assist device. PALEX introduced in 2009 the colorectal cancer screening FIT in Spain to be, after ten years, the company that collaborates in 21 out of the 24 Colorectal Cancer Screening programmes in Spain. One year later, In 2010, PALEX introduced the genomic platform Oncotype DX® for breast cancer.

In the following years, up to the present day, PALEX has participated, collaborated or led the introduction and development of such important health solutions as the Smart Kanban® system, the first implant in Spain of a Perceval® sutureless heart valve, the robotic system Apoteca Chemo for cytostatic preparation or the first integrated closed system for cytostatic transfer, Equashield®, among many others.

Nevertheless, the best demonstration of the commitment and corporate culture is the maintenance of successful long-term relations with the companies PALEX represents and its partners and clients.

