US Defense Contractor Shares A Bad Wartime Bet

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The escalation of geopolitical tensions continues: as one hotspot cools another emerges somewhere else. And judging by news headlines, it doesn't look like the situation will improve any time soon.

Analysts predict that in addition to possible turmoil in the form of a major great power war, the Middle East, Western Europe and Asia could all soon become embroiled in new armed disputes.

In the latter case, even if China refrains from forcible reunification with Taiwan, it is not unreasonable to envisage a possible conflict between the two Koreas. A new US versus China proxy theater is also a possibility.

The future does not look much brighter in the EU with fears rising the Ukraine war could spill into bordering states in Europe. Kosovo-Serbia tensions are also on the boil while Transnistria turmoil threatens to resurface.