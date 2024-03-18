(MENAFN- The Conversation) Enhance clinical skills training for the students.

Job no: 0052272

Location: Werribee

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Faculty: Science

Department/School: Melbourne Veterinary School

Salary: UOM 4 – $73,943 - $78,476 p.a. plus 17% super



Ensure practical competency and comprehensive clinical understanding. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

The Clinical Skills Support Nurse holds a pivotal role in facilitating and advancing the clinical skills training of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) students. This position collaborates closely with students, academic staff, and other stakeholders. Its primary objective is to foster the development of practical competencies, ensuring students acquire a comprehensive understanding of clinical practices.

Under broad direction from the Team Lead, Clinical Teaching Support, the Clinical Teaching Support Nurse will maintain currency of best veterinary clinical practices, quality assurance in patient care and operational knowledge while rotating across:



Clinical Sites: Providing guidance and support to students during clinical skills training activities at locations that include the Greencross Veterinary Hospital, Lost Dog's Home, and other clinical sites as required by the School.

Pathology: Providing pathology instructions to students and services to clients as required. Clinical Skills Lab: Assembling and supporting clinical skills training and assessment activities across major veterinary species. This includes constructing new training stations and Objective Structured Clinical Exam (OSCE) assessment stations, assist in the development and support of practical classes, computer-assisted learning modules, and handling live animals and clinical skills simulators.

The role necessitates working across multiple sites and campuses across Victoria.

Who we are looking for

You will possess demonstrated skills and experience in assisting with various clinical procedures while adhering to relevant policies and standard operating procedures. Additionally, you should have a proven ability to effectively organize clinical spaces, including diagnostic suites, and manage equipment, medicines, and consumables, ensuring optimal stock levels and seamless operations, including procurement from suppliers.

You will also have:



Completion of a relevant Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing (or equivalent) with relevant work experience. A Diploma of Veterinary Nursing is highly desirable.

Experience of supporting training, education or development of students or staff in a veterinary setting.

Well-developed organisational and time management skills with the ability to prioritise and meet competing demands and deadlines in a fast-paced environment. Proven ability to work autonomously, flexibly and effectively as part of a team to achieve goals and objectives.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team –“Melbourne Veterinary School“

The Melbourne Veterinary School is Australia's number-one ranked veterinary school with a proud tradition of excellence in research, education, and leadership.

The Melbourne Veterinary School has research strengths in animal diseases, zoonotic infectious diseases, production animal systems (including dairy and red meat) and animal welfare. The Melbourne Veterinary School provides the only professional entry veterinary medicine program in Victoria and covers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate subjects across veterinary science with Australia's premiere graduate Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program, which is nationally and internationally accredited by VSAAC, RCVS and the AVMA COE.

The School is a central component of the Faculty of Sciences which has an outstanding international reputation for excellence and innovation in research, curriculum development and for links within industry, policy makers, other research institutes and the wider community.

