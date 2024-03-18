8000M+ Tonnes BD Cargo Transshipped By Delhi Airport In 2023

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Delhi Airport transshipped over 8000 million tonnes of cargo from Bangladesh to several international destinations in a year, said the airport's operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) in a release on March 14, 2024.

“The transshipment facility for Bangladeshi cargo first commenced on February 26, 2023, paving the way for a faster and cost-effective route of shipping export cargo internationally,” said DIAL, adding,“Since then, Delhi Airport helped transship over 80 lac kgs (8000 metric tonnes) of readymade garments to European nations including Spain, the Netherlands and France.”

It may be mentioned here that the European Union is the second-largest export destination for Bangladeshi apparel, followed by the United Kingdom and Canada.

According to DIAL, the airport transshipped over 5.17 lac metric tonnes of international cargo between April 2023 and January 2024 in total. The airport has installed 28 dual view X-ray machines for international general cargo processing.

“Five extra X-ray machines have been established for handling cargo from Bangladesh to avoid any congestion for other general cargo,” DIAL further mentioned.

