Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan's Ramadan Offerings

Dhaka: The Flair restaurant at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is offering a traditional Oriental Iftar Buffet as well as a specially crafted Suhoor menu throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan's new Executive Chef from Morocco Mohammad Khawaldeh has created an Iftar buffet offering an extensive range of delicacies. Designed to be enjoyed with family and friends, the buffet offers a selection of hot and cold Mezzeh, traditional refreshments, meats, fish and a variety of desserts.

For Suhoor, the menu offers a choice of hot grilled meats, rice and bread items, seafood, along with desserts. Some of the special highlights to mention are as follow: Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, Beef Tikka Kebab, Mughlai Chicken, Mutton Rezala, Fish Manchurian, Malai Tikka Kebab, Beef Achari and Prawn Malai Curry.

The Iftar buffet, starting at BDT 7,777 net, offers Buy One Get One, Buy One Get Two and Buye One Get Three, applicable on selected bank cards, available from Iftar time until 10:30 pm at the Flair restaurant on the 24th floor of Crowne Tower. Additionally, selected Banglalink Orange Club and GP star members can enjoy a 10 per cent discount.

The Suhoor buffet, priced from BDT 5,999 net, also offers Buy 1 GET 2 on selected bank cards for entire Ramadan at the Beast on the 26th floor of Crowne Tower, from 12 am until the Fajr adhan.

The hotel is also offering takeaways, ranging from BDT 3,999 net to BDT 7,777 net, with a variety of dishes as per platter variations. Furthermore, special takeaway offers include 20pc, 15pc, and 10pc discounts for selected Standard Chartered Bank and Brac Bank cards as well as Banglalink Orange Club with GP Star members.

