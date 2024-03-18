AliExpress unveils exciting lineup of Ramadan sales and offers across the GCC

(MENAFN- mslgroup) AliExpress, the global e-commerce platform, is set to dazzle customers in the GCC region with a series of exclusive Ramadan sales and exciting offers. As the holy month approaches, AliExpress is gearing up to make this Ramadan season truly special for shoppers across the region.



Shengliang Liang, Regional Manager for the GCC at AliExpress, said: "At AliExpress, we are dedicated to providing the best shopping experience for our customers. Our Ramadan sales are designed to offer great value and convenience, ensuring that our customers can celebrate the holy month with joy and savings. We are offering faster deliveries, free shipping, and hassle-free returns and we treat customer satisfaction as our top priority."



Enjoy unmissable deals and discounts this Ramadan



Get ready for a shopping extravaganza during the Ramadan x AliExpress birthday Sales which starts with a warm-up phase from 15th March and continues with the sales period from 18th March to 27th March. AliExpress will be offering attractive discounts and competitive prices with deals up to 80% off across a wide range of products, making it the perfect time to stock up on essentials, purchase things for Ramadan and indulge in some retail therapy.



During the Ramadan promotion, shoppers from the GCC region can save $4 for every $25 spent (or SAR 16 off for every SAR 100 spent in the KSA) on the platform, up to a maximum deduction of $16 off (or a maximum deduction of SAR 64) per order. Consumers can make the most of this special occasion to shop for their favorite products at unbeatable prices.



As a special treat for customers in the GCC, during its Ramadan sales, AliExpress will provide discount codes for further reductions on top of the discounts. With the highest reduction reaching a maximum of $46 (or SAR 180) from these codes, shoppers can enjoy even greater savings on larger orders. Moreover, exclusive surprise products with discounts of up to 99% off will bring an added element of excitement to the shopping experience.



AliExpress aims to deliver a seamless shopping experience to its customers, with a focus on faster delivery, extended post-sales customer service, and free returns for all GCC states. Shoppers in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain can enjoy free shipping for Choice orders over $40 (or SAR 80 in the KSA) or ship any Choice order for only $1.99. Delivery times range from 3 to 13 working days in the GCC region. AliExpress also provides compensation for late deliveries, refunds for lost/damaged deliveries, and extends post-sales customer service to 90 calendar days.



With a wide selection of 72 million products, AliExpress continues to provide shoppers with value for money, a diverse global community of over 300 million shoppers, and safe payment methods preferred by customers all over the world.



