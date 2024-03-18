This Mother's Day, Embrace Daily Self-Care with These Essential Tips

(MENAFN- IPN) By Abu Dhabi 360

With how busy mother’s lives are, ‘me-time’ can feel like a precious and rare commodity. Motherhood can sometimes come with a list of things to juggle, from busy careers, managing the household, acting as a key support system for children, to trying to make time with friends… the list goes on.

Mothers are used to caring for others and as a result, usually end up putting themselves last, so it’s no surprise recent studies have shown that women tend to experience stress more acutely than men—especially women who work - and are twice as likely to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. It’s not hard to see why.

Here are some insightful tips from Abu Dhabi 360 for integrating self-care into your busy life this Mother’s Day:

1. Delegate and ask for help:

Recognising the importance of seeking support is not a sign of weakness but a proactive step towards maintaining your well-being as a caregiver. Cultivating a support network, or "village," not only eases the burden of caregiving but also provides opportunities for personal rejuvenation and growth. By acknowledging your own needs and seeking assistance, you not only prioritise your health but also enhance your capacity to provide effective care for your loved one.

The demands of motherhood can be overwhelming, and neglecting self-care can have detrimental effects on both your physical and mental health. Untreated stress and exhaustion may lead to decreased effectiveness as a caregiver, potentially resulting in strained relationships and decreased quality of care for yourself and your loved ones. Delegating responsibilities and embracing support from others not only alleviates your schedule but also fosters a sense of collaboration and empowerment within your family unit.

2. Stay organised:

Organisation for moms transcends mere control; it's about readiness for life's unpredictable twists influenced by various people and agendas. While simplifying sounds appealing, implementing it is a different challenge altogether. Maintaining control over one's life hinges on staying organised, especially for parents juggling family and work responsibilities.

Feeling overwhelmed is a common experience, signaling the need to reassess and streamline daily routines. By fostering a habit of organisation, mothers gain a sense of control over their lives, allowing them to navigate challenges with greater ease and efficiency. Proactively managing time and priorities minimises last-minute rushes, creating a calmer and more nurturing environment for both themselves and their families. Embracing organisational strategies empowers mothers to reclaim agency amidst the chaos of daily life, facilitating a harmonious balance between caregiving duties and personal well-being.

3. Focus on healthy habits:

Balancing packed schedules, multiple commitments, and countless chores poses a significant challenge for mothers striving to maintain both mental and physical well-being. However, prioritising healthy habits such as nutritious eating, regular exercise, and adequate sleep is essential for improving overall health, not only replenish energy reserves but also fortify resilience, equipping mothers to tackle daily challenges with greater ease and confidence.

When it gets overwhelming, it's crucial to start small and focus on achievable tasks. Even completing a seemingly minor task, such as increasing water intake or scheduling a long-delayed doctor's appointment, can yield a sense of accomplishment and momentum. Research demonstrates that even modest improvements in health habits yield significant positive effects, serving as catalysts for further progress. By initiating these small steps, mothers can cultivate a sense of empowerment and motivation to pursue more significant health goals, fostering a sustainable pathway towards holistic well-being.

4. Schedule "Me Time":

Navigating the complexities of motherhood entails confronting a range of emotions, including moments of negativity amidst the rewarding journey. Constantly prioritising children's needs while balancing other responsibilities can create a cycle of worry and stress for mothers. The pressure to excel in various roles, from caregiver to professional, often takes precedence over personal well-being, leading to the neglect of self-care.

Despite the pervasive guilt associated with taking time for oneself, mothers must recognise its pivotal role in sustaining their mental and emotional well-being. Neglecting self-care not only diminishes personal resilience but also risks projecting stress onto children. By embracing self-nurturing practices, mothers not only replenish their own energy but also cultivate a nurturing environment conducive to optimal parenting. Thus, treating self-care commitments with the same reverence as other responsibilities is essential for fostering a healthy balance between maternal duties and personal fulfilment.

Self-care isn't just about big gestures, but small, consistent actions that suit your everyday life. Whether it's a few minutes of mindfulness or relaxation each day, it can make a big difference in how you feel. Check out the Abu Dhabi 360 app for some helpful tips and resources to help you thrive as a mom while taking care of yourself.





