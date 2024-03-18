Family Development Foundation organises ‘Forever Fit’ for senior citizens

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Abu Dhabi, March 18, 2024: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) hosted the ‘Forever Fit’ event under Barakat Al Dar Club’s Health Forum at Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi. The event, which was particularly designed for senior citizens and residents, was held in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and Modon Properties.



Mariam Al Ketbi, Senior Citizen Council Management Specialist at FDF, said: “The key goal of the event is to encourage senior citizens and those approaching the age group to lead a healthy lifestyle, enhance their physical well-being and overall fitness. Furthermore, it seeks to boost social connections between them, which will improve their psychological health. In alignment with these goals, the event featured sports competitions and an awareness workshop which was led by Dr. Osama Kamel Al Lala, Sports Awareness Specialist at ADSC.”



“The ‘Barakat Al Dar’ Club seeks to improve the skills and abilities of senior citizens and those approaching the age group, by nurturing a positive mindset that can deal with various unexpected life situations. It focuses on boosting their self-confidence, improving their psychological well-being and offering them opportunities for better community engagement. Furthermore, the Club aims to provide the required support for those nearing retirement to adjust socially and economically and provide platforms to facilitate the exchange of expertise among senior citizens, peers, and different generations,” she added.



Al Ketbi also highlighted that the Club offers a wide range of forums including the Health Forum, the Educational Forum, the Family Forum, the My Happiness Forum, the Entrepreneurship Forum, the Social Support Forum, and Preparation for Retirement Forum. She stated that the key objective of these forums is to support elderly people to lead a fulfilling social life and raise their responsibility and role in their families as well as ensure their active integration in various segments of the society. The Foundation aims to leverage key life experiences, professional expertise and knowledge of elderly community as well as contribute towards enhancing their overall fitness and positive thinking.



The ‘Forever Fit’ event, held under ‘Barakat Al Dar Club’s Health Forum, seeks to promote a healthy lifestyle among senior citizens and those who are approaching the age. The event prioritises enhancing the level of physical activity among elderly community members residing in Abu Dhabi. The program was specifically curated to support senior citizens, who are aged 50 and above, including those who are nearing retirement.





MENAFN18032024003685011158ID1107989268