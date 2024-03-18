(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, March 17, 2024: flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world announced taking delivery of two new Airbus A320neo aircraft, while increasing its seat capacity during the month of Ramadan this year by 25% to more than 1.2 million seats compared to the same period last year, to meet the demand for flights during the holy month.



The two A320neo arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on March 07 and March 14, increasing the share of this modern aircraft in flynas fleet. Six A320neo new aircraft in total are scheduled to be delivered to flynas during 2024.



Meanwhile, flynas has increased seat capacity on its flights during the month of Ramadan for the year 2024 by 25% to 1.2 million seats for the international and domestic flights compared to the same period last year, enhancing the leading LCC's ability to provide diversified offerings and an outstanding travel experience to its guests of the Umrah performers and visitors of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the holy month.



This growth in the new aircraft and increasing the seat capacity comes within its strategic plan launched under the title (We Connect the World to the Kingdom), in parallel with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030.



flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.



