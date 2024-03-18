Capture the Essence of the Season this Spring at Vida Hotels and Resorts

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (18 March 2024): As the weather starts to pick up and the flowers begin to blossom, Vida Hotels and Resorts invites you to enjoy a getaway like no other while creating memorable moments with your nearest and dearest. This spring, guests are welcome to enjoy a whole host of experiences while revelling in the contemporary ambience, breathtaking vistas, and indulgent culinary delights across multiple hotels in the Vida brand. From relaxing lagoon escapes to incredible Ramadan retreats and so much more, Vida Hotels and Resorts is the perfect place to enjoy an escape outside the ordinary.



Elevate your Ramadan Experience

This Ramadan is your chance to experience a break from the bustle of city life while soaking up the unique ambience of Vida Hotels and Resorts. Guests can capture the essence of the holy month while enjoying Vida’s stylish accommodation, with stays throughout Ramadan receiving 20% off the best available rates. As an added bonus, during your stay you can indulge in a complimentary iftar feast, featuring a fusion of traditional flavours and innovative culinary creations that will tantalise your taste buds. Book your stay today and get ready for a Ramadan retreat like no other at any of Vida’s stunning properties.



When: Valid until April 7th, 2024

Where: Vida Creek Beach, Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Emirates Hills, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain, Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

Offer: 20% off best available rates; Complimentary iftar

Terms and Conditions:

• Offers are not combinable with any offers

• Offers are applicable to U by Emaar members

*For reservation and more information, please visit the website



A Lagoon Escape

Dive into the ultimate beachside escape at Vida Creek Beach’s man-made Lagoon. Guests can delight in the trendy coastal vibes as an advanced wave system will generate waves that replicate the open water of a beach, offering a truly blissful and relaxing experience. This spring, enjoy a special day pass that will include access to the lagoon and F&B credit to use at the Float Beach Lounge.



When: Daily from 7am to 7pm

Opening Time for Float Beach Lounge: From 9am to 7pm for drinks; from 12pm to 7pm for food (last order is 6:30pm)

Where: Vida Creek Beach

Offer: A day pass including:

• Access to the beach Lagoon and its facilities

• Sunbed and towel

• F&B credit to use at Float Beach Lounge

Price:

• Weekday Pass: AED 100 per person, fully redeemable

• Weekend Pass: AED 150 per person, fully redeemable

Terms and Conditions:

• No further discounts and reductions are applicable on the day pass prices

*For reservation and more information, please call +971 4 542 8888, email ..., or visit the website



Kids Go Free

Turn up the dial on fun and escape to Vida Hotels and Resorts for an unforgettable adventure while savouring incredible moments with your whole family. Stay between June 1st and August 31st and save 25% on your stay while also taking advantage of all the excitement that Vida has to offer. Pack up your extended crew as your little munchkins below 12 years can stay, eat, and play for free as a special treat from Vida.



Booking Dates: Until July 31st, 2024

Stay Dates: June 1st – August 31st, 2024

Where: Vida Creek Beach, Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Emirates Hills, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

Offer: 25% off your stay; Kids can stay, eat, and play for free

Terms and Conditions:

• Offers are not combinable with any offers

• Offers are applicable to U by Emaar members

• Offers will remain subject to availability at the time of booking request

• Kids Go Free (Stay, Eat and Play) as per parent’s meal plan booked

• Kids Go Free (Stay, Eat and Play) child age, under 12 years old

*For reservation and more information, please visit the website







