Dive into the vibrant hues of Holi delicacies at Chutney's Restaurant!

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) This Holi, indulge in the culinary delight of authentic North Indian flavors with Chutney’s Restaurant’s exclusive Royal Thali, priced at 120 AED.

The Royal Thali, crafted especially for you by the esteemed Chef Rasheed Quraishi, offers a feast of mouth-watering dishes such as Murg Tikka Hussaini, Mutton do Pyaza, Dahi Bhalla, Palak Paneer, and more.



And what's Holi without sweets? Enjoy the delicious Gujiya and Motichoor Laddus, which ensure you end your meal on a sweet note.



Immerse yourself in the festive spirit as you savor every bite of Chutney's Restaurant's specially crafted dishes on March 24th and 25th from 12:00 noon to 3:00 PM.



To book your table at Chutney's Restaurant by Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai, call 04 336 6000



