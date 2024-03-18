Fuelling sustainability: AUS College of Engineering and SNOC partner for innovative research and real-world solutions

(MENAFN- AUS)

Sharjah, UAE., March 18, 2024 – Fostering collaboration for innovation and societal change, the American University of Sharjah (AUS) College of Engineering (CEN) has joined forces with the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) to accelerate research responsive to dynamic market demands. SNOC is funding six projects within CEN, with a focus on sustainability, aligning the college's academic pursuits with real-world needs for a more impactful outcome.



"This collaboration not only empowers experienced researchers but also actively engages students in groundbreaking research initiatives. By involving students alongside academics in collaborative endeavors, we guarantee the integration of innovative perspectives to enhance the overall exchange of ideas. AUS CEN Applied Research plays a crucial role in tackling local challenges, and we are pleased to witness our research making a positive impact on a Sharjah-based company such as SNOC. The projects we are jointly working align with the expertise of our faculty across six research clusters in the college. Specifically, the energy, water and sustainable environment cluster, along with the material and manufacturing cluster, which are particularly relevant to the collaborative work with SNOC,” said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN.

“Our collaboration with the AUS College of Engineering is aligned with SNOC’s sustainability goals. Research in Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles, Hydrogen infrastructure, and wastewater treatment paves the way for clean energy solutions. By partnering with AUS, we look forward to participating in groundbreaking research that benefits both SNOC and the environment, shaping a more sustainable future,” said Hatem Al Mosa, Chief Executive Officer of SNOC.

Part of the SNOC funding will go to Dr. Mostafa Shaaban, Associate Professor and Interim Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, and Dr. Akmal Abdelfatah, Professor in Civil Engineering, whose research focuses on Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs), which utilize hydrogen as a power source. Conducted in collaboration with Dr. Abdelfatah Ali, Assistant Professor at South Valley University, the research aims to promote sustainable transportation in the UAE and the adoption of low- or zero-emission vehicles, aligning with the UAE's hydrogen strategy, which aims to produce 1.4 million tons annually by 2031.



“The reliance on fossil fuels in the transportation sector significantly contributes to CO2 emissions, making it one of the largest sources of global greenhouse gases. While much attention is given to plug-in electric vehicles, it's crucial to acknowledge the potential of FCEVs powered by hydrogen. They facilitate zero-emission mobility, curbing both greenhouse gases and air pollutants, thereby addressing climate change and improving urban air quality. Moreover, FCEVs diversify energy sources, diminish reliance on fossil fuels and bolster energy security. We also aim to eventually expand our research to look at the scalability of hydrogen infrastructure, analyze consumer behavior towards FCEVs and explore the economic feasibility of its widespread adoption,” said Dr. Shaaban.



Also focusing on hydrogen in their research are Dr. Maen Al-Khader, Associate Professor in Mechanical Engineering, and Dr. Mohammad Hamdan, Professor in Mechanical Engineering, who are investigating the challenges of utilizing the current infrastructure designed for the transportation of natural gas (methane) to transport and store hydrogen, with specific focus on the existing pipeline network in Sharjah and the UAE.

“The challenges we want to address relate to understanding the behavior of hydrogen-natural gas mixtures flowing in pipelines originally designed solely for natural gas transport. Our research can potentially reduce the risk of hydrogen leaks, given the high flammability of hydrogen that can lead to explosions. Our research findings can also be applied to enhance flow stability, eliminate separation and reduce fluctuations, thereby lowering the costs associated with hydrogen transport,” said Dr. Al-Khader.

SNOC funding will also help support the work of Dr. Maruf Mortula, Professor in Civil Engineering, and Dr. Sameer Al-Asheh, Professor in Chemical and Biological Engineering, whose research “Produced Water Treatment Using Local Waste Material” focuses on developing a technology to treat heavy-metal contaminated water generated from petroleum operations using seashell and date palm waste.

“The project aims to develop a sustainable wastewater treatment technology for petroleum operations. The research would be significant for SNOC’s operations as it ensures sustainable wastewater treatment. In addition, the project also helps in the reuse of the local waste materials, which is commonly disposed of in landfill sites,” said Dr. Mortula.

With a focus on a decision-making system that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to aid in the selection of contractors for oil and gas projects, SNOC funding will go to Dr. Sameh El-Sayegh, Professor and Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, as he develops a novel sustainability index prediction model that assesses contractors’ prequalification and their sustainability potential prior to competitive tendering.

“The selection of competent contractors is of paramount relevance to ensuring the success of the construction project, especially in engineering-procurement-construction delivery methods. The developed model will be an invaluable tool for managers to support them in the decision-making process when selecting the most sustainable contractor to help organizations align with their environmental responsibilities and their mission to contribute to sustainable development,” said Dr. El-Sayegh.

The importance of pipe inspection in the petroleum industry is paramount for ensuring safety, environmental protection and operational efficiency. The integrity of these pipes, which often transport volatile substances, must be maintained to prevent accidents, fires and environmental pollution. SNOC will fund two research projects of which one focuses on observing the thickness of the pipe walls using ultrasonic testing techniques and the other on microwave non-destructive testing.

Dr. Bassam Abu-Nabah, Associate Professor in Mechanical Engineering, and Dr. Basil Darras, Professor in Mechanical Engineering, will be investigating better ultrasonic testing techniques that can accurately measure the thickness of heavily used pipe walls that typically experience various loading conditions while in use, leading to changes in their properties overtime.

“The goal is to develop a method that allows for accurate assessment of in-service pipe wall thickness, especially in situations where there is limited access to only one side of the pipe. With the growing demand within the oil and gas industry for pipe corrosion assessment, the research suggests using ultrasonic wave propagation as a promising method for the nondestructive evaluation (NDE) and structural health monitoring (SHM) of these pipes,” said Dr. Abu-Nabah.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nasser Qaddoumi, Professor in Electrical Engineering, along with Dr. Amer Zakaria, Associate Professor in Electrical Engineering, and Dr. Sherif Yehia, Professor in Civil Engineering, is proposing the use of microwave non-destructive testing to assess pipeline structural integrity. This system, unlike other non-destructive evaluation and testing technologies, offers several advantages, including non-ionizing and low-power electromagnetic signals for non-invasive structural irregularity detection. It utilizes cost-effective electronic components and can also assess metallic and non-metallic pipelines, even when covered with paint or protective coatings. It also has the ability to estimate non-metallic pipeline wall thickness and detect small cracks and weld defects.

“The transportation of oil and gas relies heavily on an extensive network of pipelines spanning hundreds of kilometers and their integrity is paramount for safe and efficient transportation. Regular inspection of pipelines is crucial to detect defects like cracks and corrosion. Our proposed testing system boasts versatility, contactless and non-invasive operation, suitability for harsh environments, remote control capabilities and real-time data delivery. Its high sensitivity stems from using microwave frequencies in electromagnetic signals.”

Known for its commitment to excellence in education and research, CEN emphasizes a hands-on and interdisciplinary approach to education, engaging in practical projects, research initiatives and industry collaborations.





