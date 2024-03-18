UniPin joins forces with KRAFTON to become official distribution partner for BGMI

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, March 18, 2024: UniPin, the leading Digital Content Enabler has been announced as the official distribution partner of KRAFTON, the South Korean video game publisher, to offer secure transactions and rewards for its massively popular game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This association aims at catering to the avid enthusiasts of the well-renowned game, ensuring a seamless transaction experience for them.

Being a widely recognized digital content enabler that focuses only on casual online games and digital products across the world, UniPin has a proven track of providing a smooth and secure transaction experience for gamers. By leveraging its expertise in digital entertainment as well as its extensive network of online and offline touchpoints, UniPin will empower BGMI players to conveniently top up their in-game currency UC (Unknown Cash) and enhance the overall gaming experience.

“UniPin-KRAFTON partnership for BGMI is a great opportunity to develop an omni channel distribution network for the game in India. Considering the market potential for BGMI, UniPin’s expertise to facilitate seamless game top-ups, KRAFTON’s experience and leadership in mobile gaming, this strategic partnership would delight gamers to manage their in-game resources with the easiest, safe and most convenient top-up flow across online and offline distribution channels. UniPin is excited to enhance the existing relationship with KRAFTON with the launch of BGMI to reach millions of users through the most integrated distribution network" said Akshay Sethi, Regional Director for UniPin South Asia

KRAFTON, a globally acclaimed game developer, has created numerous games tailored for the Indian gaming community, with BGMI emerging as the most beloved title amongst them. Their partnership with UniPin is set to redefine the way players engage with BGMI, providing a streamlined and effortless process for purchasing in-game items along with exclusive rewards and discounts.

“Earlier in 2023, we announced UniPin as the official distribution partner for our player vs player, strategy game – Road To Valor: Empires. We are now thrilled to have enhanced this partnership for BGMI as well, ensuring not only seamless in-game transactions but also a treasure trove of rewards and discounts through the UniPin platform. At KRAFTON, we are dedicated to providing the best gaming experiences tailored to the Indian gaming community. With UniPin on board, we are glad to introduce unparalleled convenience and a hassle-free payment experience. Together, we're committed to ensuring that our players experience a more integrated and immersive gameplay than ever before,” said Siddharth Mehrotra, Head - Business Development, KRAFTON, Inc.

BGMI offers currency in the form of Unknown Cash (UC) to its users which can be used to purchase a variety of premium items including Skins (for vehicles, weapons, cosmetic items), Outfits, Royal Passes, and Voice Packs of your favourite gamers.

UniPin's dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation will blend perfectly with KRAFTON's commitment to creating exceptional gaming experiences and contributing to the growth of BGMI in India’s gaming ecosystem.





