Kangaroo Kids Preschool Unveils KanKamp: A Summer Camp for Young Explorers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 18, 2024: Kangaroo Kids Preschool, India's No. 1 Premium International Preschool Brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated summer camp, “KanKamp: Unleash the Adventure Within” across 130+ centres in 36+ cities. Tailor made to ignite the spirit of exploration and creativity in young minds aged 2 to 4 years and 4 to 6 years, the camp offers a 21-day journey of discovery crafted especially for the little ones. Each corner of the camp promises a thrilling adventure and unforgettable experiences, ensuring that every child's imagination knows no bounds during their time at KanKamp.



Each day of KanKamp promises three hours of continuous excitement, wholesome learning experiences and boundless adventure, making it an ideal duration for young kids to participate and stay engaged in a supervised and secure space. Every week is centred around a new exciting developmental anchor within specially crafted environments that blend marvels and magic to engage and captivate young minds and allows them to experience new things independently. The theme for every week is unique and the parent and child can pick and choose the theme of their interest across the weeks, allowing fluidic learning. As a highlight, each week concludes with a showcase event and certification, allowing parents to witness and celebrate their child's learning milestones.



For children aged 2 to 4 years, KanKamp offers “The Little Workshop”, the perfect program for the little explorers, offering a variety of engaging activities tailored to their developmental stage. These include immersive experiences such as Clothing Creations, Little Learner’s Market, Simple Machines and Story Spinners.



Meanwhile, for children aged 4 to 6 years KanKamp offers “The Super Squad Summer” which is carefully curated and consists more advanced and adventurous activities such as Little Foodies, Mini Olympics, Camp Hero U, and Times Travelers Adventure. The activities are designed to challenge and inspire children in new and exciting ways.



KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (Kangaroo Kids), said "At Kangaroo Kids, we believe in providing an enriching and immersive environment for children, nurturing their innate curiosity, and fostering holistic development. In the dynamic landscape of education, fostering future-ready skills and nurturing the habits of mind for success is essential. Our commitment to reimagining learning experiences is reflected in our KanKamp, where children aged 2 to 6 embark on a journey of discovery. With KanKamp, we aim to create magical experiences where children indulge in a world of wonder environment where children can learn, grow, and have fun, all while creating lasting memories.”



KanKamp offers a transformative opportunity to children to unlock the adventurer within them and embark on a journey of discovery with Kangaroo Kids Preschool. Over the past 30+ years, Kangaroo Kids has emerged as the preschool where early education exceeds global standards through its innovative iCan Curriculum, an international learning system.







MENAFN18032024005232011781ID1107989231