Microcrystalline Cellulose Market  Demand 2024, Analysis Key Players, Size, Share And Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled

“Microcrystalline Cellulose Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,”

the global microcrystalline cellulose market size reached US$ 1,282.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,912.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Microcrystalline Cellulose Industry:



Pharmaceutical Industry Expansion:

The expanding pharmaceutical sector is a significant driver for the MCC market. Microcrystalline cellulose is extensively utilized as an excipient in pharmaceutical formulations, due to its excellent compressibility properties, inertness, and compatibility with other ingredients. The escalating demand for pharmaceuticals, driven by a growing global population, increased healthcare expenditure, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, directly correlates with the increased consumption of MCC. Furthermore, the push towards generic drugs and continuous research and development in the pharmaceutical industry amplify the demand for effective and safe excipients, thereby bolstering the MCC market growth.

Growing Demand in Food & Beverage Sector:

The food and beverage industry's continuous evolution significantly impacts the MCC market, where MCC is prized for its functionality as an anti-caking agent, fat substitute, emulsifier, and stabilizer. The shifting consumer preferences towards healthier and low-fat foods have increased the incorporation of MCC in various food products. Additionally, the clean label trend, emphasizing ingredients that are natural, organic, and non-GMO, has further fueled the adoption of MCC, considering its natural origin and biodegradability. As food manufacturers strive to meet the changing consumer demands while maintaining product quality and shelf life, the demand for MCC is anticipated to rise correspondingly.

Advancements in Nanotechnology:

The development of MCC nanoparticles has led to its increased adoption in numerous sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food industries, for improved delivery systems, enhanced product stability, and better functionality. These nanoscale MCC particles offer unique properties, such as high surface area and reactivity, which are leveraged in drug delivery systems and controlled-release formulations, thereby augmenting the MCC market growth. The continuous investments in research and development activities to explore novel applications of MCC nanoparticles are expected to further propel the market expansion.



Leading Key Players in the Microcrystalline Cellulose Industry:



Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chemfield Cellulose

DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.

KG (Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.)

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd

JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG

Mingtai Chemical Co Ltd

Rayonier Advanced Materials Roquette Frères and Sigachi Industries.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Trends:

Regulatory agencies worldwide have recognized microcrystalline cellulose for its safety and efficacy, endorsing its use across various applications, which significantly drives its market growth. Being a non-toxic, biodegradable, and renewable material, MCC aligns well with the growing regulatory and consumer emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly products. The push towards reducing plastic usage and finding sustainable alternatives has also led industries to adopt MCC more widely, especially in packaging and composites, fostering market growth.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Source Type:



Wood-based Non-wood based

Wood-based sources dominated the microcrystalline cellulose market as they are abundantly available, cost-effective, and provide a sustainable raw material for high-quality MCC production favored in various industries.



Breakup by Route of Synthesis:



Reactive Extrusion

Enzyme Mediated

Steam Explosion

Acid Hydrolysis

Mechanical Grinding Ultrasonication

Acid hydrolysis emerged as the leading route of synthesis due to its efficiency in producing high-purity microcrystalline cellulose, essential for applications demanding strict quality standards, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

Breakup by End User:



Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care Others

The pharmaceutical industry accounted for the largest segment in the microcrystalline cellulose market, driven by MCC's extensive use as an excipient and filler in drug formulation, due to its non-toxicity, compressibility, and excellent binding properties.



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America held the largest share of the microcrystalline cellulose market, supported by its advanced pharmaceutical sector, stringent regulatory standards, and the presence of key market players focusing on high-quality MCC production.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

