Yeast Market Growth 2024, Industry Trends, Demand And Analysis Report By 2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Yeast Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032", the global yeast market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Yeast Industry:

Growing Demand for Yeast Products:

The growth of the yeast industry is intricately tied to the demand for yeast products across various sectors. Yeast finds extensive application in the food and beverage industry, particularly in baking, brewing, and fermentation processes. The rising global population, changing dietary habits, and increasing disposable incomes are significant factors driving the demand for yeast-based products. In baking, yeast serves as a leavening agent, contributing to the volume and texture of bread, pastries, and other baked goods. Similarly, in brewing, yeast plays a pivotal role in the fermentation process, converting sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide, thus influencing the flavor, aroma, and quality of beer and other alcoholic beverages. Moreover, the growing trend towards natural and clean-label ingredients in food and beverage formulations has further bolstered the demand for yeast.

Technological Advancements and Process Optimization:

Another critical factor driving the growth of the yeast industry is the continual advancement in biotechnological processes and fermentation technologies. Yeast production involves complex fermentation processes that require precise control of environmental conditions such as temperature, pH, oxygen levels, and nutrient availability to ensure optimal yeast growth and productivity. Technological innovations, such as automated bioreactors, in-situ monitoring systems, and computational modeling techniques, have enabled more efficient and scalable production processes, leading to higher yields, reduced production costs, and improved product quality. Moreover, ongoing research and development efforts focus on genetic engineering, metabolic engineering, and synthetic biology approaches to enhance yeast strains' performance characteristics and tailor them for specific industrial applications.

Regulatory Landscape and Market Dynamics:

The growth trajectory of the yeast industry is significantly influenced by the regulatory landscape governing food safety, labeling requirements, and biotechnology applications. Compliance with stringent regulatory standards and quality assurance measures is paramount to ensuring consumer confidence and market access for yeast-based products. Regulatory frameworks vary across different geographical regions, necessitating thorough understanding and adaptation to local regulations and international standards. Additionally, market dynamics such as supply chain disruptions, raw material availability, and pricing fluctuations impact the operational dynamics and profitability of yeast manufacturers.

Associated British Foods Plc

Lesaffre & CIE

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen A/S

Alltech Group

Lallemand Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco N.V.

Kerry Group plc

Synergy Flavors, Inc.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Oriental Yeast Company Limited

Diamond V Mills, Inc. (Diamond V)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Leiber GmbH

Yeast Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising stringent regulatory frameworks regarding the safety and use of yeast in various industries that provide confidence to manufacturers and consumers. Additionally, the rising trend towards plant-based diets and vegan lifestyles is driving demand for yeast-derived products as substitutes for animal-derived ingredients, further propelling market growth.

Moreover, with the growing population, there is a corresponding increase in demand for food and beverages which is further impelling market growth. Furthermore, the ongoing research and development efforts in biotechnology are leading to the development of new yeast strains with improved traits, thereby opening up new market opportunities.

Yeast Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Form:



Dry Yeast

Instant Yeast

Fresh Yeast Others

Fresh yeast represented the largest segment due to it is preferred by many bakeries and food manufacturers for its high activity levels and ability to provide excellent leavening properties, resulting in superior product quality.

Breakup by Type:



Baker's Yeast

Brewer's Yeast

Wine Yeast

Bioethanol Yeast

Feed Yeast Others

Baker's yeast represented the largest segment as it is extensively utilized in commercial baking processes worldwide, offering consistent fermentation performance and contributing to the desired texture, volume, and flavor of baked goods.

Breakup by Application:



Food



Bakery



Alcoholic Beverages



Prepared Food

Others

Feed Other Applications

Food represented the largest segment due to the widespread use of yeast in various food products such as bread, pizza dough, pastries, and savory snacks, where it serves as a key leavening agent and flavor enhancer.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Europe's dominance in the yeast market is attributed to its rich culinary traditions, strong presence of artisanal bakeries, and high consumption of yeast-based products across diverse cuisines, driving robust demand for yeast in the food and beverage industry throughout the region.

