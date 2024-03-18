Federal Reserve may maintain key interest rates amid current inflation battle

(MENAFN) Market analysts widely anticipate that the US Federal Reserve will once again opt to keep its key lending rate unchanged during its upcoming meeting on Wednesday. This decision comes as policymakers engage in deliberations regarding the timing of potential interest rate cuts, marking the next phase in their concerted efforts to address inflationary pressures. Having already raised interest rates to their highest levels in 23 years, with rates currently hovering between 5.25 and 5.50 percent, the Federal Reserve aims to rein in inflation and stabilize it around the target rate of 2 percent.



While significant headway was made in tackling escalating prices last year, the economic landscape in 2024 presented new challenges. The United States experienced a marginal uptick in monthly inflation rates, indicating persistent inflationary pressures. Nevertheless, key economic indicators paint a mixed picture: the unemployment rate remained low, signaling a robust labor market, yet wage growth decelerated. Additionally, economic growth in the final quarter of 2023 surpassed expectations, underscoring the resilience of the US economy despite the tightening monetary policy.



Following two days of intensive discussions, the Federal Reserve is set to release an update to its summary of economic projections alongside its interest rate decision on Wednesday. This update will provide insights into policymakers' views on the trajectory of interest rates for the remainder of the year, offering valuable guidance to investors and market participants. As the Federal Reserve navigates the delicate balance between fostering economic growth and combating inflationary pressures, the outcome of its deliberations will be closely scrutinized for cues regarding future monetary policy actions.

