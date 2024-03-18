Oil prices rise in Asian trading amid supply concerns, rising geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) During the early hours of Asian trading on Monday, oil prices experienced a notable uptick, building upon the gains witnessed in the previous week. The surge, which amounted to approximately four percent, was driven by market expectations of dwindling supplies. At 0420 GMT, Brent crude futures for May delivery exhibited a rise of 32 cents, translating to a 0.37 percent increase, with prices reaching USD85.66 per barrel. Similarly, April contracts for US West Texas Intermediate crude recorded a gain of 40 cents, or 0.49 percent, reaching USD81.44 per barrel.



Analysts at ANZ underscored the persistence of geopolitical concerns, noting an escalation in the Ukrainian drone campaign targeting Russian oil refineries over the weekend. These attacks, which intensified over the past days, culminated in an incident where a fire erupted at the Slavyansk refinery in Kasnodar. This particular facility processes 8.5 million metric tons of crude oil annually, equivalent to 170,000 barrels per day, highlighting the potential disruptions to oil production and distribution networks.



Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East added another layer of uncertainty to the oil market dynamics. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confirmation of plans to invade Rafah, situated in the southern Gaza Strip and hosting over a million displaced individuals, drew international attention. Despite pressure from Israel's allies, Netanyahu remained steadfast in his decision, further complicating prospects for peace in the region. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed apprehension, emphasizing the adverse implications of such actions on regional stability and the pursuit of peaceful resolutions to longstanding conflicts.



The confluence of supply-side concerns and geopolitical tensions underscores the intricate interplay between global events and oil market dynamics. As stakeholders closely monitor developments in key regions and assess their potential impact on supply chains and geopolitical stability, the volatility in oil prices is likely to persist, shaping market sentiments and investment strategies in the days ahead.

