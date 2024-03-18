QNB In Partnership With Visa Concludes Winter Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, in partnership with Visa, concluded its exclusive winter campaign that ran from December to February, by awarding three Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition and up to half a million Qatari Riyals (QR500,000) as total cashback.

QNB Visa credit cardholders, who used their cards for local and international transactions, including online transactions, were eligible to enter into the draw.

Throughout that period, 91 customers have been rewarded with daily cashbacks of up to QR5,000 each based on their spending while three winners were each awarded with the mega prize, a Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition.

At a special event organized on 12th of March, at the Land Rover showroom located in Lusail, the three mega winners, Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ahmed Al Sada and Khalid El Bardeny, were welcomed to receive their prestigious prizes in the presence of officials from QNB and Visa.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Retail Banking at QNB Group said: 'We are thrilled about the high participation rate and the amazing feedback we received from our customers. We consider these campaigns as a sign of success, a chance to express our gratitude and to reward our loyal customers. We look forward to creating even more rewarding customer experiences, through collaborative efforts with our partners.”

"Campaigns like QNB's Winter Campaign that reward customers for using their Visa cards are an excellent way to advance digital commerce. They align with the government's cashless agenda, encouraging a shift towards more secure and convenient payments. Congratulations to the lucky Visa cardholders and we look forward to continuing our efforts partners like QNB in promoting a digital-first economy in Qatar," said Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait