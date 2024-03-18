ISA Qatar Honours Automation Professionals, Engineering Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In view of recognising the talents among the Automation Professionals in the local Industry and Universities, International Society of Automation (ISA Qatar ) has constituted following Awards for Automation Professionals in Industry, engineering students and ISA Members which are being awarded every year during ISA Honors and Awards Gala.

The Awards are being conferred based on the excellence in performance of the individuals and group during the preceding calendar year. The above Awards was given to following Automation Professionals this year during the ISA Honors and Awards Gala held recently in Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha.

Automation Excellence in Industry Award 2023 was given to Abdulla Mohd Abdulla Al- Safran of QatarEnergy and Ramdas Sridhar of Emerson, Student Excellence in Automation Award 2023 was jointly owned by Saeed Mohd Anis and Wan Aiman Muhaimin Wan Aidi, final year Automation engineering student of University of Doha for Science & Technology and ISA Member of the year award 2023 to Omer Bin Abdul Aziz of Avanceon.

All the above awards were given by the Chief Guest Nasser Jeham Al Kuwari, former CEO of QChem and Former Director of QAFAC, highlighted the role and importance of ISA for the Automation professionals of Qatar. He also emphasised the involvement of engineering students to ISA to develop their proper future career in Automation.

ISA Qatar President Nilangshu Dey expressed about the ISA 's role in developing the new technology in Automation field of Oil and Gas industries at Doha since more than two decades. Further Guest of Honour Yusuf Al Muftah of QatarEnergy felicitated various Industry professionals Ashley Titus , Avanish Prakash, Iqtider Khan for their valuable involvement as Technical Committee member of the ISA Automation Conference 2023 and Karthik Kandaswamy, Senthil Nagaraj, Amjad Khan, Harendra Sahrawat for their outstanding contribution for conducting the Automation Conference in Doha during September 2023.

Chief Guest Nasser Jeham Al Kuwari presented the Automation Excellence in Industry Award to Abdulla Mohd Abdulla Al Safran witnessed by ISA Qatar President Nilangshu Dey and Treasurer Shabu Varghese.