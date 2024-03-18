Illegal activities on Telegram escalate, experts caution of rising threat

(MENAFN) In recent times, the Telegram application has witnessed a concerning surge in illicit activities, serving as a breeding ground for nefarious dealings. Among the myriad channels operating within this space, one particularly brazen channel stands out. With an audience of approximately 26,000 subscribers, its anonymous owner shamelessly advertises a variety of illicit goods on a daily basis.



The channel's modus operandi is straightforward yet alarming. Publicly promoting the sale of prohibited items, the owner invites potential buyers to communicate directly, offering transactions in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or conventional currencies such as US dollars. The audacity of this operation is further underscored by the inclusion of ostentatious displays, including images of stacks of cash and screenshots depicting purportedly satisfied customers expressing gratitude.



This channel, however, is just one of many within the expansive network of Telegram groups and channels that have caught the attention of experts in criminology and cybersecurity. According to an investigation conducted by the esteemed British newspaper, Financial Times, Telegram has evolved into what can aptly be described as the new "dark web."



Experts warn that the platform has become a haven for criminal elements, where unlawful activities are conducted with alarming impunity. LexisNexis Risk Solutions CEO, Haywood Talkoff, a seasoned observer of emerging scams targeting US government systems, emphasizes the severity of the situation. He describes Telegram as a veritable social media tool for organized criminals, echoing concerns about the platform's role in facilitating illegal trade and communication among nefarious actors.



In light of these developments, it becomes increasingly imperative for regulatory authorities and cybersecurity agencies to bolster efforts aimed at monitoring and mitigating illicit activities on platforms like Telegram. Failure to address this growing threat could have far-reaching consequences, not only for law enforcement but also for the safety and security of users within the digital realm.

