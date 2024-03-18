UNRWA: People In The Besieged Gaza Strip Are On The Verge Of Famine

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /

The UN Relief and Works Agency for the Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that people in the besieged Gaza Strip are on the verge of famine.

“UNRWA needs to be able to reach as many people as possible with critical aid. Delivery via land remains the most efficient and safest way, said UNRWA in a post on the X platform.

“Safe, unimpeded and sustained access throughout the Gaza Strip is a matter of life and death,” said UNRWA.