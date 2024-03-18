Doctors Without Borders: The Current Situation In Gaza Is Catastrophic And Words Can't Describe It

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Jerusalem/ PNN/
In a rare contact with one of its staff members in northern Gaza, Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF's) nurse Loay Harb described the situation in the Gaza Strip as catastrophic, stating that:“Words can't describe it.”
The nurse noted that he is providing medical assistance in light of a significant shortfall in food and difficult conditions experienced by the Strip, said MSF in a post on the X platform.
MSF stressed in a post on X that it is rarely able to contact its staff members in Gaza.
