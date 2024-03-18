EQS-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

LPKF receives major customer order in solar

Garbsen, March 18th, 2024 - The technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has once again received a major order in the solar market, continuing its long-standing successful collaboration with a leading international manufacturer.



As part of this order LPKF will supply high-precision laser systems for structuring solar modules to equip new production facilities. The Management Board expects the order to reach a total volume of more than EUR 15 million. The solar systems will be delivered in the first half of 2025. It has been agreed with the customer not to disclose details of the order.



Klaus Fiedler, CEO of LPKF SE, is pleased about the increasing demand in the solar segment: "We are working very successfully with a growing base of international customers. As a technology leader with many years of market experience, we know their requirements, enabling us to provide innovative solutions and scale new technology standards in the production of solar modules."



LPKF will publish its 2023 Annual Report on March 21st, 2024.



About LPKF

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE is a leading provider of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. Laser systems from LPKF are crucial for the production of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and is active worldwide through subsidiaries and representatives. LPKF Laser & Electronics SE shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of Deutsche Börse (ISIN 0006450000).







Bettina Schäfer, Senior Manager Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

