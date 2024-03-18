Bedrock Conditions In Finnish Mine Project Ideal



Stockholm, 18 March 2024

– The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“EBM”,“Eurobattery” or“the Company”) today announced positive results on research proving that the bedrock conditions in its Finnish Hautalampi battery minerals mine project are ideal for future mining operations. The research has been carried out as an essential part and as a standard procedure of the environmental permit process to determine possible risks associated with groundwater moving in shear zones in and out of the mine and the deposit. With the analysis ready, it can be concluded that the shear zones follow the geology of the bedrock, and no larger dominant shear zones were found, i.e., the bedrock conditions in Hautalampi are favorable for mining operations.

“As the Hautalampi project is located on an old mining ground, we knew already that the geology was suitable for further mining. Yet, the results from the geophysical tests further cement that our Hautalampi battery minerals mine project has all the preconditions to be an important source of responsibly mined battery minerals. With the test results in hand, we will proceed with the environmental permit application as planned,”

said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals. About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT ) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM ). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.



